‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’ first look unveiled

The first look of ‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’, starring Murali Mohan and Amani, was unveiled at a special event on Friday. Produced by Valluri Rambabu under the Usha Rani Movies banner and directed by T.V. Ravi Narayan, the film is a tribute to the legendary philanthropist Dokka Seethamma, who dedicated her life to feeding the needy.

The event saw the presence of esteemed guests like Ambika Krishna and Relangi Narasimha Rao, who praised the film’s concept. Ambika Krishna stated, “Making a film on Dokka Seethamma is an honorable endeavor. Amani’s portrayal will enhance her reputation as an actor with a golden heart.”

Director T.V. Ravi Narayan revealed that Pawan Kalyan’s words on Dokka Seethamma inspired him to make the film. He added, “Every penny earned from this film will be donated to a fund named after her.”

Murali Mohan expressed hope that Amani’s performance would earn her a National Award, while Amani herself shared, “I didn’t know much about Dokka Seethamma until I researched her. It’s an honor to play such an iconic role.”

Producer Rambabu affirmed that the film aims to educate audiences about the revered humanitarian’s legacy. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, ‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’ is set to be an inspiring cinematic experience.