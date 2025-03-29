Live
- 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' actress Nyrraa M Banerji pens a heartfelt message for fans
- Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, police intensify investigation
- Cook's son secures second position in Bihar's 10th board exam
- MP: Farmers in Shajapur benefiting from PM-KISAN, praise PM Modi’s govt
- Centre slams X for ‘censorship portal’ claim, defends Sahyog in Karnataka HC
- 3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Manipur, no casualties reported
- Placement Season at Anant National University Kicks Off on a Promising Note, More Than 55 Reputed Companies Participate
- The Festival of Winnings is Back on Parimatch: 2X Porsche Cayennes and Other Grand Prizes Await
- After Ranveer Allahbadia, Comedian Swati Sachdeva Faces Backlash for ‘Vulgar’ Joke
- Coke Studio Bharat Drops ‘Holo Lolo’, A Modern Take on Assam’s Musical Heritage
‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’ first look unveiled
The first look of ‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’, starring Murali Mohan and Amani, was unveiled at a special event on Friday.
The first look of ‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’, starring Murali Mohan and Amani, was unveiled at a special event on Friday. Produced by Valluri Rambabu under the Usha Rani Movies banner and directed by T.V. Ravi Narayan, the film is a tribute to the legendary philanthropist Dokka Seethamma, who dedicated her life to feeding the needy.
The event saw the presence of esteemed guests like Ambika Krishna and Relangi Narasimha Rao, who praised the film’s concept. Ambika Krishna stated, “Making a film on Dokka Seethamma is an honorable endeavor. Amani’s portrayal will enhance her reputation as an actor with a golden heart.”
Director T.V. Ravi Narayan revealed that Pawan Kalyan’s words on Dokka Seethamma inspired him to make the film. He added, “Every penny earned from this film will be donated to a fund named after her.”
Murali Mohan expressed hope that Amani’s performance would earn her a National Award, while Amani herself shared, “I didn’t know much about Dokka Seethamma until I researched her. It’s an honor to play such an iconic role.”
Producer Rambabu affirmed that the film aims to educate audiences about the revered humanitarian’s legacy. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, ‘Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma’ is set to be an inspiring cinematic experience.