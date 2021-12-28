Anil Ravipudi to wait long for Balayya

Balakrishna's recent outing 'Akhanda' turned out to be a super hit at the box office and is all set to come up with his next project under the direction of Gopichand Malineni who is also enjoying the success of his Raviteja starrer, 'Krack'.

Balakrishna who also has a bunch of projects in his pipeline is planning to focus on wrapping up this project. Anil Ravipudi who is currently busy with F3 will wrap up the shooting very soon and is planning to release it by April 29. The director will be joining hands with Balakrishna after this project but with the grand success of 'Akhanda', the fans have been expecting more action films from Balayya. So, Anil Ravipudi has to focus more on that element.

Anil Ravipudi has already hinted that the movie will be an out-and-out mass film and Balakrishna will appear in a different look. The shooting might not go on roll very soon as Anil Ravipudi has to wait at least 9 months to join hands with Balakrishna.