Anil Ravipudi wants everything to work out for 'F3'

Anil Ravipudi is undoubtedly one of the flopless directors in the industry who knows the pulse of the audience. The director who recently got a blockbuster with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is currently busy with 'F3' movie which is going to be the sequel of his super hit comedy entertainer 'F2 fun and frustration'.

Victory Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who played the lead roles in the first part are going to play the lead roles in the sequel as well. Anil Ravipudi wanted to wrap up the shooting of the film as soon as possible and release it. But the second wave of coronavirus also affected the shooting schedules of Anil Ravipudi's films. Only 2 shooting schedules of the film got completed and the makers are planning to kick start the new schedule next month.

Venkatesh is ready to participate in the shooting whereas Varun Tej has to block some dates for the film. Mehreen wants to complete the shooting and get busy with her wedding works. But we have to wait and see if everything goes well for the film or not.