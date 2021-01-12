Anil Ravipudi's repairs for Alludu Adhurs

Star filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is currently busy with the shoot of his next film F3. F3 is the sequel of the prestigious project F2. The director has taken some time to suggest inputs for the upcoming release Alludu Adhurs. Alludu Adhurs is coming in the direction of Santhosh Srinivas. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas plays the lead role. Anil Ravipudi watched the final copy and suggested changes to the film.

As per the suggestions made by Anil Ravipudi, the makers chopped off some comedy portions and a few scenes that disturb the film's flow. The makers are happy with the valuable inputs from the star director.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nabha Natesh plays the lead roles in the film. Anu Emmanuel plays the leading lady of the movie. The film's theatrical trailer opened to a mixed response but we have to see if the film will become a big hit.