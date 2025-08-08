Anjali leads women-centric drama under ‘9 Creations’ banner

The talented and versatile actress Anjali is all set to headline a new women-oriented film produced under the 9 Creations banner and directed by Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicharla. The project was officially launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony at the production office in Hyderabad. Rajachandrasekhar Reddy Kandula is bankrolling the venture.

Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicharla, who earlier delivered commercial entertainers like Software Sudheer and Galodu with Sudigali Sudheer, is now taking on a fresh challenge with this unique concept. The makers revealed that the story revolves around a strong female lead, promising a gripping and engaging narrative tailored to highlight Anjali’s acting prowess.

Renowned cinematographer C. Ram Prasad will handle the camera, ensuring rich and vibrant visuals for the film. The team is confident that his expertise will elevate the cinematic experience.

Speaking at the launch, the producers shared that this movie will mark a special milestone in both Anjali’s and the director’s careers, as it blends entertainment with a powerful message. Regular shooting is set to begin soon, and further details about the supporting cast and crew will be announced in the coming days.

With Anjali at the forefront and a proven director steering the ship, expectations are high for this yet-to-be-titled project, which aims to make a strong mark in the women-centric genre.