Anjali shares her excitement for completing 50 films

The renowned actress Anjali is all set to mark a significant milestone in her illustrious career with her upcoming film "Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi." This highly anticipated project, directed by Shiva Thurlapati and produced by Kona Venkat under Kona Films Corporation in collaboration with MVV Cinemas, serves as Anjali's 50th cinematic venture, adding an extra layer of significance to the already eagerly awaited release.

In a recent interaction preceding the film's release, Anjali shared insights into the unique aspects of the project and her experience working on it. One notable aspect she highlighted was the thematic consistency across her upcoming films, all of which start with the letter "G" but explore different genres. Despite being the first film in this sequence, "Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi" is set to hit the screens before the others due to production timelines.

Discussing the film's inception, Anjali revealed that the idea for the sequel was conceived four years ago by Kona Venkat. However, due to various reasons, including scheduling conflicts and the pandemic, the project was delayed until now. Nevertheless, the timing feels opportune for the sequel to the highly successful "Geethanjali," allowing the storyline to continue seamlessly while introducing new characters to the narrative.

Anjali expressed confidence in the director, Shiva Thurlapati, emphasizing his understanding of shot division and the seamless transition from choreography to directing. Despite the challenges inherent in creating a demanding sequel, Anjali praised the director's commitment and dedication to the project.

Furthermore, Anjali discussed the blend of horror and comedy that defines the "Geethanjali" franchise, ensuring that "Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi" maintains the same flavor while leveraging new technology to enhance the viewing experience. With the inclusion of veteran actors like Ali, Sunil, and Satya, along with Anjali's diverse role and action sequences, the film promises to deliver a captivating and entertaining cinematic journey.

As Anjali celebrates her 50th film milestone, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a significant project and for the journey she has had in the industry thus far. With its blend of emotions, including horror and comedy, "Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi" is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences and redefine the horror-comedy genre.