Another pan-Indian film in Ramoji Film City

Baahubali shooting took place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and some also claim that a major portion of profit also went to Ramoji Rao for the same. As Baahubali set worked out well, another big project is now underway in Ramoji Film City. It is Project K.



Touted to be a Pan-Indian film directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, none other than youngRebel Star Prabhas is playing the lead role. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a key role. Vyjayanthi movies is bankrolling this project which is going to feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

According to the buzz, 90% of the shooting will take place in RFC and this is definitely going to be a big advantage for film studios as well.



Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others are a part of the film. The film unit claims that this is a pan-World project. More details of the film will be out soon.

