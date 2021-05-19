Another set back for Rakul Preet Singh!

When compared to heroes, the career span of heroines is very less. Unlike heroes whose stardom depends only on their talent and hard work, so many additional factors play the roles for a heroine's career span.

They have to maintain the same glamour as long as they want to sustain in the industry. Rakul Preet used to be one of the star heroines in Tollywood is now struggling in her career. On the other hand, Rakul Preet has pinned all her hopes on her Bollywood movies. The actress who recently starred in Ajay Devgan's 'De De Pyar De'. Recently, she shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie. Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Neena Gupta played a crucial role in this movie. The movie was supposed to have a theatrical release because of the current situation, the makers have released the film directly on digital giant Netflix. The movie has already started streaming on Netflix but the movie has been receiving a lukewarm response from the audience.



Most of the audience are saying that the movie is average or below average with a boring screenplay. Though Rakul Preet thought that the film will become a game-changer in her career, the film just ended up as another dud in her career.

