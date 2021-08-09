Another Telugu release for Yash before 'KGF chapter 2'?

The expectations on Sandalwood star Yash's upcoming film 'KGF Chapter 2' are high. Touted to be the much-awaited sequel of KGF chapter 1 directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is expected to hit the silver screens after the Dussehra season.

The makers haven't unveiled the release date yet but it seems like Yash is all set to entertain the Telugu audience with another film. His Kannada film 'Lucky' which released in February 2012 became a smashing hit at the box office.

Directed by Suri, the film is now getting dubbed in Telugu with the same title film and is all set for the Telugu release very soon. The makers are planning to announce the release date very soon.

With KGF: Chapter 1, Yash impressed everyone at the box office. The actor also gained a market in both the Telugu states. We have to see how this new film will fare at the box office.