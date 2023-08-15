Live
Anupam Kher character poster from ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ unveiled
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has appeared in “Waltair Veerayya” and Ravanasura this year. His upcoming film, “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” directed by Vamsee Krishna, is set for a grand release on October 20, 2023.
The makers have recently unveiled a character poster of Anupam Kher, who portrays the role of Raghavendra Rajput, an IB officer, in the movie. Simultaneously, the creators have announced the release of a glimpse titled Tiger’s Invasion on August 17, 2023. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are featured as the female leads.
GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for this highly anticipated pan-Indian film. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film also showcases Renu Desai in a significant role.
