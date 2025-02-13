Anupam Kher Joins Prabhas’ Film

Riding high on the massive success of his recent blockbusters, 'Salaar' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', Rebel Star Prabhas is presently starring in an exciting new venture directed by the creative director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, produced by the renowned pan-India studio Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be a grand spectacle, brimming with larger-than-life elements.

The latest update is that Bollywood legend Anupam Kher is on board for a very important role. The news was shared by the actor himself. Known for his selective approach to roles, Anupam called the film's script "amazing" and expressed his excitement about sharing screen space with Prabhas. He also praised the director, Hanu Raghavapudi, for his talent. "What more can one ask for in life?" Anupam said.

"ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only #Prabhas! The film is directed by the incredibly talented @hanurpudi and produced by the wonderful team at @MythriOfficial! My dear friend and brilliant #SudeepChatterjee is the #DoP! What else do you want in life, friends? Be victorious! (In Hindi he mentioned) 😍❤️🙌" reads Anupam Kher’s statement.

This film marks the first-ever collaboration between Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi, and Mythri Movie Makers.

This historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940s tells the tale of a warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world.

Imanvi is the lead actress opposite Prabhas in the movie, while the yesteryear eminent actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada play pivotal roles. The movie is set to be mounted on a high budget with lavish production values and world-class technical standards.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar will bankroll the project, which will have a team of leading technicians handling various crafts. Sudeep Chatterjee ISC cranks the camera, while Vishal Chandrasekhar provides the music. Anil Vilas Jadhav handles the production design, whereas Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.