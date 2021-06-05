Anushka Shetty turns 'Miss Shetty'

Anushka Shetty is one of the star heroines in the film industry. The actress is currently busy working on her next film. The shoot is yet to begin but she is prepping for the same. Naveen Polishetty will be seen playing the lead role in the movie. UV Creations will produce the film. There are reports that the film is titled, Miss Shetty.

As per the speculations in the media, Naveen will be seen wooing Anushka Shetty and there will be a huge age difference between the two. Billed to be a romantic comedy, the film is going to have a lot of interesting elements. After Nishabdham, Anushka signed only this film. The film was supposed to get a launch by now but it has been postponed for several reasons.

The complete details about the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for the official announcement on the same.