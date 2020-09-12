Anushka's Nishabdham to have an October release

Anushka Shetty's much-hyped project Nishabdham is going to have a grand release on Amazon Prime Video. After waiting for a long time, the makers decided to give an OTT release for the film. Hemanth Madhukar is the director of the movie.

As per the latest reports, we came to know that the makers are planning to release the movie in the second or third week of October. Since the film will be having a release in multiple languages, the makers are left with final dubbing and VFX work. The works are currently progressing at a fast pace.

Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subba Raju, Madhavan and others play the pivotal roles in the movie. Peoples Media Factory produces the movie. Kona Venkat is also a part of the film's production.

Keep watching the space for more details on the film.