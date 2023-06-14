AP govt. passes GO of 'Adipurush' ticket prices hike

Yesterday, Telangana Government issued a new G.O. allowing a ticket hike of Rs 50 for the mythological drama Adipurush. Now the Andhra government has permitted a ticket hike of Rs 50 for this Prabhas starrer. The new G.O. has been released in this regard.



The ticket hikes will apply to both multiplexes and single screens in Andhra Pradesh for ten days starting June 16 as per the G.O. Accordingly, the ticket fares for Adipurush will be Rs. 236 and Rs 210 in multiplexes and single screens, respectively. This is certainly a boon for this mythological drama as the stakes are higher. The advance bookings have already begun in Hyderabad, and the tickets are getting sold out like hotcakes. Om Raut directed Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon played vital roles.







