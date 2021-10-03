AR Rahman composes music, Gautam Menon directs riveting song on Bathukamma

'Bathukamma' is a famous floral festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh every year during Dusshera. The Telangana government conducts the festival every year in a prestigious manner.

Many musicians come up with different songs on the occasion of this festival. For the first time, the legendary music composer AR Rahman came forward and scored music for Bathukamma song.



Acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon directed the song. The song shoot was held at the Ramoji Film City. The shoot is successfully completed and the team is planning to release the song soon.

Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has taken up an initiative through her Telangana Jagruthi to bring Rahman and Gautham Menon together for this special song.