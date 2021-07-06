Aradugula Bullet in August?

After the filmmakers released back to back after the first wave, a bunch of films are waiting for the same now. Directed by B Gopal, Gopichand starrer 'Aaradugula Bullet' is finally getting released in August this year. Lady superstar Nayanthara is playing the female lead in this movie.



Jaya Balaji Reel Media is bankrolling this project. Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Abhimanyu are playing crucial roles in the film. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the script for the film which is Mani Sharma's musical. The latest reports confirm us that the film is geared up for a grand release in the first week of August. The makers postponed the film for several reasons but the film is finally gearing up for a grand release soon.



Apart from this film, Gopichand Starter 'SeetiMaar' will also get released very soon.