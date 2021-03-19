Aranya: Rana Daggubati Opens Up On His Bond With Elephants

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Rana Daggubati is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Aranya'. Dealing with the forest plot, Rana will all fight for the elephants being a forest man. In this movie, Rana Daggubati has got a great bond with the elephants. Speaking about the same, our dear 'Bhalladeva' spoke to the media and shared his experiences.

"I play a character who lives in the wild. Just like you build a bond with your co-actor you build a bond with the elephant. Once you build that bond and relationship with an elephant, then when you're performing with an elephant, whether you're doing a jump or a fall or the elephant is hugging you, the elephant helps you perform. And the beauty is, as actors we might give wrong reactions but the elephant will never give a wrong reaction."

He further added, "The elephants teach us to give back to this planet in every way possible, which we humans have forgotten somewhere down the line. This experience has changed me forever as a person."

Well, going with thetrailer, it shows us a glimpse of a dense forest and elephants who live peacefully away from the people. But after the new Forest Minister KanakamedalaRajagopalam enters the limelight, he tries to capture the forest land and try to give it away to the corporates. But they forget that it is a homeland to many elephants for centuries. Well, Rana Daggubati, who is shown as a forest man shows off his love towards these innocent animals and starts fighting for them. The minister goes with his evil plan by constructing a 60 KM wall all around and restrict elephants to a small area.

Aranya movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is bankrolled by the Eros International banner. This flick is being made in 4 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Well, PulkitSamrat will essay the role of 'Mahout' in the Hindi version while Vishnu Vishal will play the same role in Tamil and Telugu versions.

'Aranya' movie will hit the big screens on 26th March, 2021…