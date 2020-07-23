Tollywood actress Archana says you can do nothing in Bigg Boss!

Tollywood: Archana has been in the Industry as a beautiful Telugu girl from early 2000's. She debuted with Nenu but failures never let her achieve a star status. As Seetha in Sri Ramadasu and in a special song in Yamadonga, she proved her varied skills.

After long struggle, she could find a break with Bigg Boss show on Telugu TV and she is one of the famous contestants from the season one.

The actress in a media interview stated that she is hurt by the unnecessary hatred that few people show to other contestants during the show. But that is the format and character of few people and she can't change it.

She said that there is nothing to do in Bigg Boss and audience have to choose from the people who are very week. This means all they have to do as contestants is to provide good entertainment and nothing else.

Still few try to put others down and that hurt her. Anyways, she is thankful for the show and for the friends the show gave her.