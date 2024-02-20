Arjun Kalyan as ‘Babu No. 1 Bull Shit Guy;’ trailer unveiled

The team behind the movie "Babu No. 1 Bull Shit Guy" celebrated the grand trailer launch event, creating anticipation for the film's release on March 8. The film features Bigg Boss fame Arjun Kalyan and Kushitakallapu in lead roles and is directed by Lakshmana Varma, produced by Dilip Kumar Reddy under the banner of DD Creations.

The trailer launch ceremony was attended by chief guests Baby film producer SKN, director Sairajesh, and producer Vivek Kuchibhotla. Director Sairajesh praised the trailer, expressing his admiration for its uniqueness and predicting the film's success. He commended Arjun Kalyan's energetic performance and wished the entire team the best for the movie's success.

Producers Vivek Kuchibhotla and SKN praised the trailer and extended best wishes to Arjun Kalyan and the entire team, acknowledging their hard work.

Hero Arjun Kalyan expressed his dedication to the project, emphasizing the hard work and passion put into making the film. He highlighted the unique concept of the movie, which combines thriller and drama elements. Arjun Kalyan urged the audience to support the film and promised a different and engaging cinematic experience. Heroine Kushitakallapu invited audience to experience the unique story on the big screen.

Director Lakshmana Varma expressed gratitude to DD Creations for taking the film to new heights and commended the dedication of the entire team, especially Arjun Kalyan and Kushitakallapu. He thanked everyone for their efforts and participation in the promotional events.

The trailer launch event was a grand affair, featuring the entire film unit and garnering attention for "Babu No. 1 Bull Shit Guy," which promises to offer a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.