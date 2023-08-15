Arjun Rampal poses with Balakrishna on his last day shoot of ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

National Award-winning Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and firebrand Tollywood hero Nandamuri Balakrishna were captured on the sets of their upcoming film, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” in Hyderabad.









Arjun Rampal has wrapped up the shooting of his portions in “Bhagavanth Kesari.” The acclaimed actor is all set to make a powerful impact in a negative role. He plays a character named Rahul Sanghvi on his Tollywood debut. His confrontational scenes with the protagonist said to have come out quite well, and fans are in for a mass treat in cinemas this October.













“Bhagavanth Kesari” also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela as the leading ladies. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on Shine Screens banner. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on October 19.















