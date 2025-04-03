Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Releasing Worldwide April 18

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-awaited film ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’, directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, is already making waves with the exceptional response to the teaser, followed by the first single ‘Naayaldhi’. The team is leaving no stone unturned to generate hype with aggressive promotions and impressive promotional material. This movie will see Vijayashanthi in a crucial role as Kalyan Ram’s mother. Meanwhile, the film’s release date has been announced.

The wait is almost over as the movie is gearing up for its grand release in theatres worldwide on April 18. The movie is set to capitalize on the upcoming summer break, ensuring it becomes a go-to choice for all sections of the audience. This is indeed the first big commercial outing of the summer season. The poster presents Kalyan Ram in a never-seen-before massy and action-packed avatar. His rugged and intense presence reflects the character's tough persona in the film. This image is from a critical moment in the movie.

The movie promises to offer an electrifying cinematic experience, with Kalyan Ram in a powerful character. Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and Animal Prithviveeraj will appear in prominent roles.

The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Ram Prasad, while the editing is by Thammiraju, and the screenplay is by Srikanth Vissa.

The makers will further intensify the promotional activities as they have locked the release date.