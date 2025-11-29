‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’ nears completion with 80% shoot wrapped

The film, which is being produced by Trilok Nath Kalisetty under the banner of First Cut Film Factory, directed by Satish Gogada, and starring Akhil Raj of ‘Raju Weds Rambai’ fame, is titled ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’.

‘Raju Weds Rambai’ fame Akhil Raj, along with Divija Prabhakar, Aditya Shasikumar, Sadan, and Vasantika Macha, plays the lead roles in ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar is also playing an important role. Trilok Nath Kalisetty is producing the film under the First Cut Film Factory banner, introducing Satish Gogada as the director.

The shooting of the film is progressing at a fast pace. Around 80% of the shoot has been completed across Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and Amalapuram. Producer Trilok Nath Kalisetty shared that the final schedule will begin in December.

Aditya Shasikumar, Sadan, Vasantika Macha, and Rajeev Salur are playing other key roles in the film.

Charan Arjun is composing the music, while cinematography is handled by Chaitanya Kandula and editing by MN Arjun.