‘Artiste’ trailer generates excitement

The upcoming thriller "Artiste", starring Santosh Kalwacherla and Krisheka Patel, is set for a grand theatrical release on March 21. Directed by Ratan Rishi and produced by James Watkommu under SJK Entertainment, the film promises an intense mix of suspense, fear, comedy, and romance.

At the trailer launch event in Hyderabad, the cast and crew shared their excitement. Director Ratan Rishi described Artiste as a psycho-thriller with a fresh narrative, emphasizing that the film balances suspense and emotion without excessive violence. “The final 20 minutes will leave a lasting impact,” he revealed.

Producer James Watkommu, who traveled between the US and India for the film, expressed his passion for supporting new talent. “Our team has worked tirelessly, and we believe audiences will connect with the story,” he stated.

Lead actors Santosh Kalwacherla and Krisheka Patel praised the film’s unique screenplay and performances, urging audiences to watch it in theaters. Meanwhile, Thagubothu Ramesh highlighted the gripping storyline and Suresh Bobbili’s compelling background score.

With Mythri Movie Distributors backing the release, Artiste is expected to captivate audiences when it hits screens on March 21.