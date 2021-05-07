Arya Movie Turns 17: Allu Arjun Pens Down A Heartfelt Note Reminiscing The Movie

How can we forget Allu Arjun's classic hit Arya movie? This movie made Sukumar prove his mettle on the big screens, DSP rock on the dance floors with his awesome songs and Rathnavelu mesmerize the audience with his amazing DOP. Above all this, this film gave the much-needed break to our stylish star Allu Arjun.



As Arya movie clocked 17 years today, Allu Arjun reminisced this classic love tale and thanked all his team for giving him such a wonderful movie.

Thank you & Gratitude Forever 💙 pic.twitter.com/9tVshZNQAU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2021

This post reads, "This movie changed the lives of soo many people. It changed my course as an actor, Sukumar garu's life as a director. DIL Raju garu's life as a producer. DSP's life as a musician, Rathnavelu garu as a DOP Bunny Vasu as Distributor then and many, many more Lives. We all the soo thankful to this one magic that came into our lives calle ARYA. We all will always cherish this as our greatest milestone in our lives. Thank You! Gratitude forever."



Along with this note, he also shared a beautiful poster of Arya movie on his Instagram Stories… Take a look!

He is seen all smiling holding the rose flower and made us reminisce the lover boy Arya from the movie. He captioned the image jotting down, "#17 Years of ARYA".



Coming to Instagram, she shared the same poster and added a heartfelt note to it. "It's 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life changing experience of my life. Love from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words "Feel My Move".



Arya movie was directed by Sukumar and was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. It had Anu Mehta as the lead actress and Siva Balaji in another important role.



Arya movie was released on 7th May, 2014 and minted 36 crores at the ticket windows.