As 'Shekar' Shows Get Cancelled, Rajasekar Dropped An Emotional Note…

Tollywood's ace actor Dr. Rajasekhar is back on the big screens with the action thriller 'Sekhar' movie… This movie got released a couple of days ago and garnered a positive talk. But suddenly the movie landed in legal trouble as a financier named Ganu Parandhama Reddy filed a case against Jeevitha stating that she borrowed money for the movie and still didn't clear the debt! Rajasekhar is the lead actor in this movie while his wife Jeevitha directed it. Even their elder daughter Shivani also essayed an important role in this movie!



So, the City Civil Court examined the case and ordered to stop the shows of this movie from 4:30 PM today. This decision shattered Rajasekhar's family. He also penned an emotional note on his Twitter page stating that the Shekar movie is everything for them.

This post reads, "Shekar Is everything for me and my family, We worked very hard to bring this film to the audience. Shekar was garnering such a great response, but today Just out of spite, some people have conspired and stopped our film from screening. Cinema is our life, this film especially was our hope.. I've run out of things to say. I can only hope that this film will eventually get the visibility and appreciation that it truly deserves".

On the other hand, Beeram Sudhakar Reddy being one of the producers of the movie opened up about the issue and stated that the movie is bankrolled by him. He also said that the remunerations are cleared to Jeevitha and Rajasekhar! He also said, "If anyone tries to damage my film, I'll file a defamation case against them".

Being an official remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller film 'Joseph', 'Sekhar' movie is directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar. Shivani is first time sharing the screen space with her father and essayed a full-length role!

Going with the plot, it deals with the murders of the potential donors for the sake of organ transplantation. So, this case will be investigated by the retired policeman Rajasekhar in the movie.

The music is scored by Anup Rubens and the dialogues are penned by Lakshmi Bhupala. This movie is made in Tamil as Visithiran while in Hindi Sunny Deol is going to essay the lead role in the remake.

Shekar movie hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!