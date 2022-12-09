AS04: Jagapathi Babu Joins The Cast Of Aayush Sharma’s Next

Tollywood's ace actor Jagapathi Babu started off his second innings with Balakrishna's Legend movie. In that movie, he looked terrific in the antagonist role and from then he had no look back. Presently, he joined the team of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's untitled movie. This is a very special combination as the fans and Jagapathi Babu wish him to witness in a special role.



Both Aayush and Jagapathi Babu shared a beautiful picture on their Instagram pages and announced his great news to all their fans… Take a look!

Aayush and Jaggu Bhai are seen hugging each other and are all in smiles. Sharing the news, Jagapathi Babu also wrote,

"My Next Hindi film, #AS04 with the talented @aaysharma & directed by the vibrant @_katyaayan_ . Excited to be a part of this Action Entertainer. #AS04 In cinemas 2023 @aaysharma @sushrii @_katyaayan_ @radhamohankesanapalli @srisathyasaiarts @dop_reddy @shamiraah28 #AayushSharma #Sushrii #JagapathiBabu".

Aayush also shared the same pic and shared his happiness by jotting down, "From being a fan boy to finally sharing the screen with you. My Privilege to Welcome on board #AS04 @iamjaggubhai_ sir."

Going with the earlier released teaser of AS04, Aayush Sharma first is seen playing the guitar when others are seen pointing out him through the laser guns in a den. But then, he targets all of them holding the same laser gun and takes a toll on them.

Talking about the movie Aayush Sharma said, "AS04 is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift. The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me."

Tentatively titled as AS04, it is being helmed by Katyayan Shivpuri and is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Satya Sai Arts banner.