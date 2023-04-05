Ashok Galla Announces His Second Movie And Shares An Action Glimpse On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Tollywood's young actor Ashok Galla who bagged a decent debut with Hero movie is celebrating his 30th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he announced his second movie and teamed up with Guna 369 fame Arjun Jandyala. Being a complete action thriller, the makers unveiled the first action glimpse from this movie and showcased the young hero in an intense action sequence. Even Mahesh Babu also wished his dear nephew by sharing the action glimpse on his Twitter page…



Even Ashok Galla also shared the action glimpse and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the action glimpse, he also wrote, "Continuing onwards and looking forward to all your love and support as always. Here's the First Action of my next #AshokGalla2 - https://youtu.be/OkzYQkbZwHg".

Going with the action glimpse, Ashok Galla looked terrific fighting with the goons in mud! His royal moustache and chiselled physique made him own a handsome appeal.

This movie is tentatively titled as Production No. 1 and is being directed by Guna 369 fame Arjun Jandyala. It will be bankrolled by S Balakrishna under the Lalithambika Productions banner. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the tunes for this action entertainer.

Ashok's dear mavayya Mahesh Babu also wished him on this special occasion…

Happy birthday @AshokGalla_! The teaser looks just impressive! All the best for your film & the year ahead!! 🤗https://t.co/E0jE2G8mnY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 5, 2023

Ashok also thanked his dear uncle by jotting down, "Thankyou @urstrulyMahesh Mamayya. Couldn't have asked for a better start to our first action on my special day! Love u always".

Happy Birthday Ashok Galla…



