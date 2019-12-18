Athade Srimannarayana to release worldwide on January 1

Actor Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film Athade Srimannarayana is set to hit the screens on January 1 worldwide. Produced on the Pushkar Films banner by Pushkar Mallikarjuna and HK Prakash, the film sees Sachin make his directorial debut.

The film is being released in Telugu by producer Dil Raju on Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film is all set to have a grand release worldwide on January 1.

At a press meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Shrivastava Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, Imran, Rajesh, distributor Satish and Ramajogayya Sastry made the attendance.

On this occasion, Rajesh said, "Athade Srimannarayana is set to release worldwide on January 1. Producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations banner is set to release the film in Telugu. The fact that the film is releasing in his banner spells success for it and we are very happy. Shanvi will be seen in a role she has never played before and the story revolves around her. It was a challenge to write dialogeus for Rakshit Shetty. Director Sachin has written an amazing screenplay. Ajneesh Loknath's music and background score.

will be well-received. The film has an interesting story of a treasure hunt. The film is a period film made in the cowboy space and is of a very distinct genre that the audiences will love."

Shanvi Srivastava said "I am back in front of the Telugu audience after almost five years and I am so excited. I didn't sign any film for almost a year and a half after Rowdy. With the audience's support, I came back and have taken up some interesting projects. I am so glad to be back with such a huge film again."

Actor Rakshit Shetty said, "I hail from Udupi. While studying engineering, I had a friend called Vamsi Krishna who introduced me to Telugu. It was only with him that I shared my dreams of becoming an actor. Both of us used to watch short films together and enjoyed the films of Venkatesh, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi but never understood the difference. It was Vamsi Krishna who showed me how passionate a person can be towards films. After I entered cinema, I understood how much the audience here loves and accepts cinema. That is the reason I decided to release the film in Telugu too. This is a labour of love of these years. I am excited to see how the audience accepts this. I am thankful to Ramajogayya Sastry garu for writing the lyrics and Dil Raju garu for the lyrics."