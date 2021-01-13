Atharintiki Actress Donates 1 Lakh For Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

It is a known fact that Ram Mandir Trust I'm Ayodhya are planning to collect donations from people throughout the country after visiting houses. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is collecting these donations from Karnataka too.

In this connection, Sandalwood actress Pranitha Subash has donated about one lakh to the cause and has appealed to the people to join hands. The actress has spoken about this in her twitter video. "I have donated about one lakh towards Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction. Please become a part of this movement by joining hands," thus has appealed Pranitha on her twitter handle.

By the way, Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be collecting donations from 15 January to 27 January for the construction of 'Ram Mandir in Ayodhya'. A group of five active workers from VHP will visit each home and collect donations. These details were given by central executive president Alok Kumar D. Netizens have appreciated this move by the actress on social media. Pranitha was seen in Pawan Kalyan's Atharintiki Daredi among other movies. The Kannada girl has acted in Kannada movies too.