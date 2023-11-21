‘Atharva’ wins praise from all around

Common people does not know how important is a Clues Team for the Police to solve a crime. Atharva is a movie that shows the difficulty of the Clues and Forensic departments in catching a criminal.

Although it’s a suspense and crime thriller, other elements are incorporated into the movie to attract all sections of the audience. The film is produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments with Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma presenting it. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers of this film. Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary and Ayraa are the lead cast of the movie directed by Mahesh Reddy.

The movie, which is going to hit the screens on December 1, was recently watched by the Clues and Forensic Department of the Police Department. Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory Additional Director Dr.Anita Evangelin said, ‘They have shown the significance of the Clues team in the Police department. I am very happy and liked this movie very much. The Crime scene officers are shown as heroes in Atharva.

Hyderabad City Police, Clues Joint Director Dr.Venkanna said, “Mahesh already narrated this story to me earlier. I was curious about how he would show the clues department. He made the movie brilliantly with many thrilling elements till the end. We, Police officials, watch crime scenes regularly.