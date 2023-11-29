‘Avakaya Anjaneya’ from ‘HANU-MAN’ is a massy folk number

After blockbusters like “Awe,” “Zombie Reddy” and “Kalki” director Prasanth Varma is coming with a super-hero subject “Hanu-Man.” Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the film’s team is promoting the film aggressively. Now, the makers had released the film’s third single “Avakaya Anjaneya.”

This groovy folk number with massy beats was composed by Anudeeep Dev. The song opens with Amritha Aiyer along with elderly women preparing avakaya pickle, and a few masked men try to attack her. Then arrives Hanumanthu like Lord Anjaneya to protect the women. The tradition of making avakaya, and the action episode were perfectly blended into the song which has some whistle-worthy moments.

Simhachalam Mannela penned the lively lyrics, Galidevara Sahiti vocals made the song memorable one. Teja Sajja appeared in a power-packed avatar in the song and the action blocks were also perfectly designed.

While “Hanuman Chalisa” was a devotional number, “Superhero Hanuman” was a hilarious song. And, the third single “Avakaya Anjaneya” is a folk number. The album consists of songs of different genres and three songs released so far are different from each other.

The movie is produced prestigiously by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment. The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra. Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

“Hanu-Man” is the first film from Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. The film is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe. “Hanu-Man” will have a Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese on January 12, 2024.