Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Gets A New Release Date

Bollywood's young actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all busy with a couple of interesting projects. Anek being one of them, is the most-awaited movie for all his fans. Off late, the makers announced that the movie release date is postponed to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshi Bhai Jordaar movie. The producers of T-Series and Yash Raj Films have come to a solution and announced the new release date of the Anek movie.

Ayushmann also shared the new release date of Anek movie along with unveiling the new poster on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Ayushmann is seen in a soldier avatar holding the gun in his hands. He is all aiming the terrorists and a few them are seen dead on the ground! He also wrote, "All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Anek in cinemas on 27th May, 2022."

CEO of Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani, doled out that, "Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to the 27 May. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of the audience attention. As a token of gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film."

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said, "I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both are promising films and we are also excited to have the Anek trailer attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

Finally, Director-producer Anubhav Sinha said that, "A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of 'Anek' by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner."

Being a socio-political thriller, Anek movie directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Well, Amir Hossain Ashik will be seen as Ayushmann Khurrana friend.

Anek will hit the big screens on 27th May, 2022!