‘Ayyo Papam’ from GOAT is entertaining

‘G.O.A.T’ stars Sudheer Anand and Divya Bharathi as a romantic pair. It is directed by Naressh Kuppili.

‘Ayyo Paapam’, an entertaining song, has been released. Shot on the lead pair, the song also features comedian Motta Rajendran.

Composed by Leon James, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Suresh Banisetti.

Sean Roldan has sung the number.At the concept level, the song is from the perspective of the male lead. The tone is humorous and light. The film has been made as a thorough entertainer. Its content is shaping up extremely well.