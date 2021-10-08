  • Menu
B Gopal confirms film with Balakrishna

Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently busy with the works of Akhanda. The film's shoot is wrapped up recently. Interestingly, the actor will soon start new films.

Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently busy with the works of Akhanda. The film's shoot is wrapped up recently. Interestingly, the actor will soon start new films. One of them is going to be with Anil Ravipudi and the other one is going to be with Gopichand Malineni. Balakrishna is also in talks with Puri Jagannath.

Meanwhile, B Gopal confirmed a film with Balakrishna. As per the latest speculations, Balakrishna is willing to work with Gopal but the story is not locked yet.

B Gopal wanted to do another film on the lines of Samara Simha Reddy. Gopal revealed that he has considered many stories in the past but nothing has been confirmed. He is listening to new stories and did not restrict himself to just a single genre.

Gopal is busy with the promotions of Aaradugula Bullet.

