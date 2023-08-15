‘Baby’ heroine in talks for ‘Double iSmart’

“Baby” is a film that has made heads turn at the box office. The manner in which the youthful drama has attracted the audience is unbelievable. Vaishnavi Chaitanya made her debut with this film and has become an overnight sensation.

Well, the latest buzz in the film circles is that none other than Puri Jagannath has roped her in as one of the leads in his upcoming film “Double Ismart” which stars Ram Pothineni as the main lead.

As we all know, impressed with Vaishnavi’s performance, Ram sent flowers to the young heroine and the snaps also went viral. Well, the news is that Ram also suggested Vaishnavi’s name for the film and Puri has roped her in. Though there is no confirmation, this news has gone viral on social media. If it turns out to be true, Vaishnavi’s career will go to the next level for sure.