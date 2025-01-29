‘Bachelor’s Anthem’ from ‘Mazaka’ unveiled

The Quirky Yet Relatable—'Bachelor's Anthem' From Sundeep Kishan, Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, Zee Studios 'Mazaka' Produced by Razesh Danda, Umesh KR Bansal Unveiled

Marking a significant milestone in his career, People’s Star Sundeep Kishan’s 30th film, 'SK30 – Mazaka,' is creating waves as the teaser has generated a lot of enthusiasm. Directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, who is fresh off the success of 'Dhamaka,' the film promises to be a high-octane mass and fun entertainer. Jointly produced by AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, and Zee Studios, with Razesh Danda and Umesh KR Bansal at the helm as producers and Balaji Gutta as co-producer, 'Mazaka' features Ritu Varma as the female lead. Today, the makers kicked off the musical journey by releasing the first single—'Bachelor's Anthem.'

This track is a quirky yet heartfelt tribute to the joys and struggles of bachelor life, making it an instant hit with single guys everywhere. Written by lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, the song’s witty verses perfectly encapsulate the daily grind of bachelors—cooking disasters, solo shopping trips, and the eternal search for the one. Leon James’ upbeat composition complements the lyrics brilliantly, while Dhanunjay Seepana’s spirited vocals infuse the track with infectious energy. Raghu Master’s dynamic choreography further elevates the song.

Filmed on the stunning Vizag beach, the song features Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh as a father-son duo navigating the ups and downs of bachelorhood. Their on-screen chemistry is both endearing and entertaining.

It’s a blockbuster start for the musical promotions, and this song is sure to connect well with all bachelors.

Anshu of 'Manmadhudu' fame plays a crucial role in the movie, which has cinematography by Nizar Shafi. Brahma Kadali is the art director, while the stunts are supervised by Prudhvi.

Writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, who has previously collaborated with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina on successful projects, is contributing to 'Mazaka' as the story, screenplay, and dialogue writer.

'Mazaka' is set to hit the screens on February 21st.