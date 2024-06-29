‘Bachhala Malli’ team plans a b’day surprise for Allari Naresh

After providing endless fun with Aa Okkati Adakku, Allari Naresh is set to surprise fans with a completely contrasting character in Bachhala Malli. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, this film promises an emotional journey for the protagonist. The first-look poster reveals Naresh in a never-before-seen mass avatar, generating significant buzz among his fans.

Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, known for Solo Brathuke So Better, Bachhala Malli is produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the banner of Hasya Movies, which has delivered blockbusters like Samajavaragamana and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

In anticipation of Allari Naresh’s birthday, the makers have announced that a special glimpse of the film will be released tomorrow at 9 AM. The announcement poster teases Naresh's rugged and rustic look, complete with a thick beard and a fierce intensity as he pours liquor from a bottle to a glass. Fans can expect a mass blast in this birthday special reveal.

Bachhala Malli is a very special project for Allari Naresh, who has taken meticulous care with his looks and devoted himself to convincingly portraying a role he has never attempted before. The film features Amritha Aiyer as the lead actress, with an ensemble cast including Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha in important roles.

The film is being produced on a grand scale with popular technicians handling various departments. Vishal Chandrasekhar of Sita Ramam fame is composing the music, while Richard M Nathan, known for his work on Maanaadu, Rangam, and Matti Kusthi, is the cinematographer. Chota K Prasad is the editor, and Brahma Kadali is the production designer.

Subbu Mangadevvi has penned the story and dialogues, with Vipparthi Madhu writing the screenplay and additional screenplay contributions by Viswanetra.

Currently in the final stages of shooting, Bachhala Malli is gearing up for a release soon. Fans eagerly await the birthday special glimpse, anticipating a thrilling new avatar of Allari Naresh in this highly-anticipated film.