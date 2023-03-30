Balagam: Check Out Whooping Remuneration for Priyadarshi

The village drama Balagam, directed by Venu Yeldandi and starring Priyadarshi as the main lead, has become a big success at the box office. The film follows the story of a selfish village youth who is seeking money to settle down in life, but his grandfather's death changes his life in unexpected ways. Priyadarshi's performance in the film has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

The film is produced by Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy and nephew Harshit Reddy, with Dil Raju taking care of the promotions. It has been revealed that the makers paid Priyadarshi a whopping fifty lakhs for his role in the film, a significant amount given that he is typically known for character roles and is paid on a daily basis.

Balagam has proven to be a profitable venture for Dil Raju and his family. The non-theatrical rights of the film fetched them a big sum even before the film's release, and the theatrical run has only added to their profits. Additionally, it has been reported that director Venu Yeldandi was also paid handsomely for his contribution to the film's success.

Set in rural Telangana, Balagam explores the mentalities of small-town people and how they react to family situations. The film's music, composed by Bheems, has also been well-received by audiences. Even now, the film continues to play in a few theaters in Telangana and is earning good returns.