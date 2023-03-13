Balagam OTT Streaming Partner & Release Date Confirmed

Balagam, a small-budget movie directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi, has surprised everyone with its success at the box office. Produced by Dil Raju, the film has received positive reviews and is still doing well in theaters. According to reports, the film has also secured an OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video and is expected to be available for streaming in April.

What's particularly impressive about Balagam's success is that it's a small film, and post-pandemic, small films have struggled to attract audiences beyond the first few days of release. However, Balagam's excellent word of mouth has helped it gather momentum and maintain its collections even on its ninth day, when it reportedly collected the highest amount of all the days since its release.

The film stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles and is a rural-based family drama. The fact that a movie like Balagam, which does not have the blockbuster hype or event status, can perform so well at the box office is truly remarkable. The producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy should be commended for their efforts in bringing this film to audiences.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, recently congratulated the team behind Balagam for their honest attempt. This is further proof of the film's growing popularity and the recognition it's receiving from the industry.

Overall, Balagam's success is a reminder that good storytelling and compelling characters can still win over audiences, even in the face of big-budget blockbusters. It's a testament to the talent and hard work of the filmmakers and actors involved and a well-deserved achievement for all.