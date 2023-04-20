Balagam on a Winning Streak: Bags Three More International Awards

The latest Telugu movie Balagam, directed by comedian-turned-director Venu Yeldandi and featuring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles, is receiving numerous awards. The film has already won over 40 international awards at various film festivals, and it has now added 3 more awards at The Golden Bridge İstanbul Short Film Festival 2023 in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Lead Actor. The team of Balagam is ecstatic about its success on the international stage.

The movie also stars Venu, Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others in pivotal roles. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy produced the film on a limited budget, and Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for this emotional family drama.