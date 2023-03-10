Balagam's Box Office Collections Soar with Double Blockbuster Success in Just 7 Days

Balagam, a Telugu drama starring Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Reddy, and others, was released on March 3rd to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film, directed by debutante Venu Yeldandi and presented by mega-producer Dil Raju, has been running successfully and has garnered decent collections at the box office. Despite its low budget, Balagam has almost recovered its production costs from the first weekend itself.

The movie's day-wise box office collections are as follows:

Day 1 – Rs 55 L

Day 2 – Rs 80 L

Day 3 – Rs 1.75 Cr

Day 4 – Rs 58 L

Day 5 – Rs 1.80 Cr

Day 6 – Rs 86 L

Day 7 – Rs 58 L

The total AP-TS collections for the film are Rs 6.92 Cr (Rs 3.00 Cr Share). The movie's 7-day collection report is as follows:

Nizam – Rs 4.16 Cr

Andhra + Ceeded – Rs 2.76 Cr

AP-TS Total – Rs 6.92 Cr (Rs 3.00 Cr Share)

KA+ROI+OS – Rs 14 L

Total WW Collections – Rs 7.06 Cr (Rs 3.07 Cr Share)

The movie's overall valued business is Rs 1.15 Cr, with a break-even of Rs 1.30 Cr. Balagam has made a profit of Rs 1.77 Cr, making it a hit.

Dil Raju expressed his satisfaction with the film's increasing collections and announced that more screens will be added in Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. The movie features music by Bheems Cecerolio, and Amazon Prime has acquired the film's OTT rights for a hefty price.