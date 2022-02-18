Balakrishna And Gopichand Malineni Kick-Start The Shooting Of Their Next Movie

Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna is basking in the success of his last movie Akhanda. Being the Boyapati directorial, this movie was released in December and even during the Covid-19 third wave period, this movie bagged a super hit and blockbuster status at the ticket windows. Now, this ace actor is all set with his next movie with young director Gopichand Malineni. The shooting of this movie kick-started today at Sircilla, Telangana.

Film industry's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Instagram page and treated all the fans of Balakrishna… Take a look!

He wrote, "BALAKRISHNA - GOPICHANDH JOIN HANDS: FILMING BEGINS TODAY... #NandamuriBalakrishna and director #GopichandhMalineni team up for a new #Telugu film #NBK107... Filming commences today in #Sircilla in #Telangana... #MythriMovieMakers is producing the film. The film costars #ShrutiHaasan with #DuniyaVijay and #VaralaxmiSarathkumar."

The first schedule of the movie is very crucial as action sequences will be shot in this schedule. According to the sources, Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. This action thriller which is based on true incidents is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Well, the movie was launched last November and there are many expectations on it!