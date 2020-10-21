Balakrishna becomes 'Torch Bearer' for Boyapati?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are currently working on a project which is yet to get a title. The project is their third collaboration and the film unit is yet to resume the shoot that halted during the lockdown. Earlier, the duo worked on the films Legend and Simha which became big hits at the box-office.

Interestingly, Torch Bearer is the title that the makers are currently looking at finalizing for the movie. Earlier, multiple titles came into consideration but nothing has been finalized. The makers were planning to put Monarch as the title of the film but they now changed the plans. Most likely, Torch Bearer will be announced as the title for the movie.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is producing the movie and he earlier produced Jaya Janaki Nayaka with Boyapati Srinu.