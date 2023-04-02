Balakrishna entertains audience as IPL commentator

Tata IPL 2023 has begun, and cricket fever has already started to hit all over the country. The opening ceremony was conducted in a grand way, with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna dancing to some mass songs. Arijith Singh performance also mesmerized audience. His gesture of touching Dhoni's feet made fans fell awe. In the first match, the previous season's IPL winner Gujarat Titans have taken on Chennai Super Kings.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who signed a collaboration with Star Sports Telugu for this edition's commentary, arrived at the studio and entertained the fans in his style. Balakrishna amazed one and all with his dialogue delivery by giving it a rhyming touch.

Balayya said it would be a new experience for him to do this year's commentary and added that he has so much passion for the game. The actor reminisced about his college days when he used to play with the likes of Azaruddhin, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Venkatpathi Raju. The video is currently going viral on social media.