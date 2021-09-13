Balakrishna heads to Goa

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Akhanda. The film is in production for a long time and the makers are yet to wrap up the shoot. Going by the latest buzz in the film nagar, Balakrishna will be heading to Goa to finish the final schedule.

We hear that the Goa schedule is the last one with which the talkie portion will be wrapped up completely. The makers want to finish the film soon and increase the pace with the post-production activities.

We hear that the Goa schedule is expected to take place for two more weeks. The film unit is planning to release the film during the Dusshera season but there is no official confirmation on the same.

Boyapati Srinu is the director of the film. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in the film. More details are awaited.