Balakrishna picks Puri Jagannadh over Anil Ravipudi

Nandamuri Balakrishna who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, 'Akhanda' is also busy with finalization of other projects that he will do for the next two years.

From September, Balayya will join the sets of his next film under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. Also, Balayya has been taking advances from a bunch of filmmakers and flopless director Anil Ravipudi also wanted to do a film with NBK.

Rumors also came out that Balayya will join hands with Anil Ravipudi after Gopichand Malineni's flick. But, Balayya wants to join hands with his flop movie 'Paisa Vasool' director Puri Jagannadh.

However, we have to wait and see how far this decision will impact Balayya's career.

Balakrishna also wants to launch the sequel of Aditya 369 and is looking forward to make a debut as a director too!