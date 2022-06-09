Balakrishna’s First Hunt From His 107th Movie Is Out

Today is a special day for all the fans of Tollywood's powerful actor Balakrishna… As he is all set to entertain his fans with his 107th movie, the makers dropped the 'First Hunt' video and surprised all his fans… He looked in a rugged avatar and terrific in the poster and raised the expectations on the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni shared the 'First Hunt' video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the video, he also wrote, "It's just a small token of Love to my Idol,The God of Masses,NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna garu. Here's the MASS & SWAG Loaded #NBK107 First Hunt. https://youtu.be/ykpWl-gXZ6s #HBDGodOfMassesNBK @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial".

Going with the video, Balakrishna looked terrific as a middle-aged man and is seen wearing a black shirt and pancha. He is seen protecting his village from some goons and delivered a couple of outstanding dialogues. In the poster also he looked amazing sitting on a chair just like a don with salt-pepper beard and hair. Gopichand's lucky charm Shruti Haasan is all set to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is roped in to play an important role. As Balakrishna is the lead actor, the director planned to make Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay face him as the antagonist to make the audience feel the high-end action mode on the big screens!

Ace music director SS Thaman will compose the music and Rishi Punjabi will handle the camera section while Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli is handling the editing department. This Gopichand Malineni's directorial is touted to be an action thriller being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.