Balakrishna's Ruler Movie first day box office collection report

Nandamuri Balakrishna teamed up with director KS Ravi Kumar for the second time with Ruler.

They came forward after the successful movie Jai Simha. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan played the heroines in the movie. On release day,the movie managed to make an amount of 4.23 crores at the box-office. The film is produced by C Kalyan.

The following is the box-office report of Ruler for the opening day in the Telugu states.

Nizam 0.68Cr.

Ceded 1.06Cr.

Nellore 0.22Cr.

Krishna 0.19Cr.

Guntur 1.30Cr.

West 0.25Cr.

East 0.26Cr.

UA 0.27Cr.

AP/TG Share 4.23Cr.

On the whole, the movie collected a share of 4.32 crore rupees on the release day, in the Telugu states. Although the movie opened to a negative talk initially, we are sure that the film unit might still pin hopes on repeating a miracle like Jai Simha.

