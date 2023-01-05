Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Trailer Will Be Launched On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Balakrishna is all set to come up with a complete mass project Veera Simha Reddy on the occasion of the Pongal festival. As the release is nearing, the makers unveiled the trailer launch date by sharing the new poster of Balakrishna on social media.

Along with the poster, they also wrote, "వీరసింహుడి ఉగ్రరూపం #VeeraSimhaReddyTrailer on 6th Jan at 8:17 PM #VeeraSimhaReddyOnJan12th #VeeraSimhaReddy Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @megopichand @shrutihaasan".

Balakrishna looked terrific in this poster and that too in an intense appeal sporting in a classy wear. The trailer will be launched tomorrow i.e at 8:17 PM.

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.