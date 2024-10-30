Balayya to host DQ in Diwali special episode of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ Season 4

Prepare for an exhilarating Diwali celebration as the second episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 premieres on the aha OTT platform on October 31, 2024, at 7 PM. This episode features the charismatic and talented actor Dulquer Salman, promising an evening filled with fun and entertainment.

Kicking off the episode in style, NBK makes a grand entrance in his iconic 'Rowdy Inspector' avatar, setting an energetic tone for the show. Dulquer's entry is just as lively, as he engages in a playful balloon game where he reveals his childhood crushes and romantic history by bursting red balloons. Notably, he shares that the only heart he hasn’t broken is that of his wife, Amal Sufiya.

Passionate about cars, Dulquer reveals that he has reached speeds of up to 300 km/h, leaving NBK humorously lamenting to Mammootty about his son’s thrilling driving escapades.

One of the episode’s highlights is the 'Dhak Dhak game,' where NBK humorously interrogates Dulquer, along with guests Venky Atluri, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, showcasing his signature wit. Fans can also look forward to a heartwarming video call with Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who shares his pride in his son.

Don't miss this captivating episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4—a perfect Diwali treat for fans of both Dulquer Salman and NBK. Tune in on October 31, 2024, at 7 PM on the aha OTT platform to experience the magic!